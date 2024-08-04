Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. Fluor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. Fluor has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.