Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. Fluor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.
Fluor Stock Performance
FLR stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. Fluor has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLR
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluor
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.