Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.32.

FND stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

