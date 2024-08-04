Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 4,632,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

