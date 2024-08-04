FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.87 and last traded at $69.29. 26,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 15,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

