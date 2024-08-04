Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$0.96. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 3,344,451 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCU
Fission Uranium Price Performance
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.