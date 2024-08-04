Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$0.96. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 3,344,451 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$833.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

