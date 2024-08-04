First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) CEO Acquires $10,370.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Ray Mineer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $10,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.