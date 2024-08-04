Financial Comparison: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Datang International Power Generation alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Datang International Power Generation and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $5.53 million 3.38 -$27.48 million ($0.52) -0.39

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -497.43% -95.74% -73.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

(Get Free Report)

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang International Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang International Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.