Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FIL has been the topic of several other reports. Ventum Financial lowered Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Filo Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

