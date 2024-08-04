Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

