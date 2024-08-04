Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

