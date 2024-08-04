Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.880 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.30.

FRT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 979,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,730. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $115.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

