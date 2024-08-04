FB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.
FB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
FB Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE FBK opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FB Financial
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.