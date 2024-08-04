FB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

FB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE FBK opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

