FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 20th

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

