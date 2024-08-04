eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,867. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.64%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

