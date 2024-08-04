ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. ExlService updated its FY24 guidance to $1.59-1.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.620 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. 1,861,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Narasimha Kini 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.