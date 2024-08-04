Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

