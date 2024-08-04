EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,035 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $159.31. 16,618,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.