EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

GM stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 21,627,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,034. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

