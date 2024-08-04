EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6,263.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.30. 372,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,183. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

