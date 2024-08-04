EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 1,614,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

