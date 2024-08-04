EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,258,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 432,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 981,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. 486,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,059. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

