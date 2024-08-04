EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,128,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 686,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 4,648,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,153. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

