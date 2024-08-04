EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

