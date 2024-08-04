EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $157,650,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in AON by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AON by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.21. 1,649,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.60. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

