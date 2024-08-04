EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

