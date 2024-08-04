EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 15,185,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,858,536. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

