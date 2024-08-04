EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

RELX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 987,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,042. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

