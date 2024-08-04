EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 7,447,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,741. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

