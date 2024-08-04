EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,756 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 190.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 3,153,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.