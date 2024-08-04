EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,542. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

