EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 10,451,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

