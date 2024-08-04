EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,567 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IEI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.06.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
