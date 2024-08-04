EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,335 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2,159.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,706,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,337. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.