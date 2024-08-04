Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $364.13. The stock had a trading volume of 407,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,346. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

