Evercore ISI Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.