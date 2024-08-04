Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of EVAX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.28.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

