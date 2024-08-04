Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of EVAX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.28.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
