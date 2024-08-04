Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

NYSE ESNT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. 743,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

