ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

ESAB Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 575,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

