Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

