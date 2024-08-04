Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 563,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,835. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.