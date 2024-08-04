Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A10 Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $962.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

