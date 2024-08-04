Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.32. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.