EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,904. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

