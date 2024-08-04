Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Enviri Trading Down 7.2 %

Enviri stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 904,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,437. The firm has a market cap of $924.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Enviri has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

