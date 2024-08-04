Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Entergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

ETR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,426. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.