Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.64 million. Entegris also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.800 EPS.

Entegris Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,638,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58. Entegris has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.79. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

