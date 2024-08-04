Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

ENTG stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

