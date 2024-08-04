Energi Price Tops $0.0909 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Energi has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $884,758.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00037498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,346,262 coins and its circulating supply is 79,347,048 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.