Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Elme Communities
Elme Communities Price Performance
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.