Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:ELME traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. 834,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,106. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

