Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 4.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $27.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $804.46. 3,515,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,491. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $446.89 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $870.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

